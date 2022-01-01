Sovereign Thai Cuisine

Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Gastropub style food to pair with 50+ craft beers, ciders, and wines on draft.

Enjoy elevated familiar favorites like Burgers and Fried Chicken Sandwiches with a chef's touch.

Sample our highly curated beer list with hard to find hazy IPAs to barrel-aged stouts and sours. Selections from the best local breweries in San Diego and around the world.

Enjoy hundreds of craft beers in bottles and cans to-go or drink while at the taproom. We also have a selection of wines, ciders, hard seltzers and kombuchas.

