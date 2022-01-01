Go
Toast
  • /
  • Blue Jay
  • /
  • Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub

Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub

Come on in and enjoy!

27214 State Hwy 189

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pastrami Sandwich$15.00
Pastrami on toasted rye bread with melted gruyere cheese, yellow mustard and garlic aioli. Served with a dill pickle and your choice of rooties or a side salad
BLUE CHEESE BURGER$15.00
1/4 lb (briscuit, chuck), Blue Cheese Spread, Balsamic Reduction, Candied Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Bella Cheesesteak$13.00
Sauteed portabella slices, onions, bell peppers, topped with munster cheese and toasted on our house ciabatta. Vegan friendly option available
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Charbroiled organic chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato on our house bun
BBQ BACON BURGER$15.00
1/4 lb (briscuit, chuck), Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato
CLASSIC VEGGIE BURGER$14.00
House Made Veggie Burger Patty (crimini mushroom and barley based) Dijon Mustard, Vegan Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
CALIFORNIA BURGER$15.00
1/4 lb Beef (briscuit, chuck), Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Local Salad greens, crunchy chickpeas, cucumber chunks, tomato, red onion and tahini lemon dressing.
See full menu

Location

27214 State Hwy 189

Blue Jay CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Santiago's Taco Shop

No reviews yet

Fresh made Mexican favorites! Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Nachos, Chile Rellenos, Carne Asada Fries, Vegan options and more!

Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Drink

No reviews yet

Jetties is serving up delicious food with craft beer and cocktails to match. Locally Owned + Operated in Lake Arrowhead, California

Stockade

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Empire Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Empire Deli is family owned and operated. We take pride in having a clean facility offering fresh foods, sliced deli meats & cheese, Italian imports, build your own salads & sandwiches, Hot sandwiches, and also a variety of sides.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston