Blue Jay restaurants you'll love
Must-try Blue Jay restaurants
More about Santiago's Taco Shop
Santiago's Taco Shop
27226 State Hwy 189, Blue Jay
|Popular items
|-CHICKEN BOWL
|$12.50
Just like a Burrito, without the tortilla (But you can ask for a tortilla on the side ;)
Flame Grilled Chicken and all the goodies you desire! (Pictured with a large side of Pico)
|-CHICKEN BURRITO
|$12.50
Flame Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.
|-STEAK BURRITO (Carne Asada)
|$14.50
Flame Grilled Steak, Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.
More about UP the HILL Bowls & Rolls - (Pick up inside Santiago's Taco Shop)
UP the HILL Bowls & Rolls - (Pick up inside Santiago's Taco Shop)
27226 California 189, Blue Jay
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine Rice, fried and tossed in a wok, with Shallots, Garlic, Peas, Carrots, Eggs, and Sesame Oil seasoned with our house made Stir Fry Sauce.