Blue Jay restaurants you'll love

Blue Jay restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Blue Jay

Must-try Blue Jay restaurants

Santiago's Taco Shop image

 

Santiago's Taco Shop

27226 State Hwy 189, Blue Jay

Avg 4 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
-CHICKEN BOWL$12.50
Just like a Burrito, without the tortilla (But you can ask for a tortilla on the side ;)
Flame Grilled Chicken and all the goodies you desire! (Pictured with a large side of Pico)
-CHICKEN BURRITO$12.50
Flame Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.
-STEAK BURRITO (Carne Asada)$14.50
Flame Grilled Steak, Rice, Beans and your choice of all the toppings, rolled into a handmade flour tortilla.
More about Santiago's Taco Shop
Banner pic

 

UP the HILL Bowls & Rolls - (Pick up inside Santiago's Taco Shop)

27226 California 189, Blue Jay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine Rice, fried and tossed in a wok, with Shallots, Garlic, Peas, Carrots, Eggs, and Sesame Oil seasoned with our house made Stir Fry Sauce.
More about UP the HILL Bowls & Rolls - (Pick up inside Santiago's Taco Shop)
Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub image

 

Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub - Blue Jay Village

27214 State Hwy 189, Blue Jay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub - Blue Jay Village
