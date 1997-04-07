Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Lubbock
  • /
  • Sparkle ‘N Flair LLC Boutique and Coffee Shop - 2614 130th St Ste 3
Main picView gallery

Sparkle ‘N Flair LLC Boutique and Coffee Shop - 2614 130th St Ste 3

Open today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2614 130th St Ste 3

Lubbock, TX 79423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

2614 130th St Ste 3, Lubbock TX 79423

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fresh American
orange starNo Reviews
3751 114th St Lubbock, TX 79423
View restaurantnext
Plain Jane's Fried Pies
orange starNo Reviews
3407 98th suite 600 LUBBOCK, TX 79423
View restaurantnext
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken - 6012 82nd ste E
orange starNo Reviews
7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400 Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
Shotzy's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3300 82nd Street Lubbock, TX 79423
View restaurantnext
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL - 10609 Slide Rd Suite #500
orange starNo Reviews
10609 Slide Rd Suite #500 Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
The Watering Hole at TexStar
orange starNo Reviews
5505 132nd street Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lubbock

Urban Bricks - Lubbock, TX - UB10
orange star4.4 • 4,401
7610 Milwaukee Ave Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
orange star4.1 • 821
406 Ave Q Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lubbock TX
orange star4.4 • 805
5510 4th Street Lubbock, TX 79416
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Lubbock, TX
orange star4.6 • 591
2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD Lubbock, TX 79410
View restaurantnext
Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
orange star5.0 • 144
7604 Milwaukee Ave Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
Something Different Grill - 50th Street
orange star4.7 • 97
4317 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lubbock

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sparkle ‘N Flair LLC Boutique and Coffee Shop - 2614 130th St Ste 3

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston