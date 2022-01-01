Go
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL

We are a fast casual 100% Mexican restaurant , all our recipes come straight from Mexico. We are fresh , quality & fast service. Taste the difference.

10609 Slide Rd Suite #500

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole$4.75
Side Rice$2.55
Chips & Queso$4.75
Quesadilla de Pollo$9.00
Sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole
Tacos Pollo (3)$9.00
Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions
Side Refried Beans$2.55
Side Salsa 8oz$2.00
4 ounces
LG Fountain$2.75
Tacos Barbacoa (3)$9.50
Three corn or flour tortillas, cilatro & onions
Burritos de Pollo$9.00
Refried beans, rice, cilantro, onions & queso fresco
Location

10609 Slide Rd Suite #500

Lubbock TX

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

