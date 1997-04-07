Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fresh American

review star

No reviews yet

3751 114th St

Lubbock, TX 79423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Fresh American Menu

Flatbread

Plainview

$15.00

American Rhapsody

$15.00

This Little Piggy

$16.00

Marilyn Monroe

$15.00

Dinner Salads

Burrata and Berries

$13.00

Caesar

$11.00

Beet & Goat Cheese

$12.00

Lunch Salads

American Cobb

$18.00

Caesar

$11.00

Burrata and Berries

$13.00

Lunch Mains

Chicken Quesadilla

$19.00

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$18.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Lunch Feature Pasta

$22.00

Soup & Salad

$16.00

Shrimp and Redfish Enchilladas

$20.00

Steak and Fries

$31.00

Lunch Handhelds

Brisket French Dip

$20.00

Fresh American Burger

$23.00

Steak Ciabatta

$25.00

Veggie Panini

$17.00

Chicken BLT

$18.00

The Motherlode

$19.00

Soup

Cauli & Carrot Bisque

$10.00

Chicken Soup

$10.00

APPS

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Proper Meatballs

$15.00

Hummus and Pita

$9.00

Grilled Artichoke

$13.00Out of stock

Tiger Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Sticky Ribs

$14.00

Marinated Olives and Smoked Almonds

$9.00

Cheeseboard

$19.00

Charcuterie and Sausage

$12.00

Mains

Boxcar Ribs

$34.00

Lamb Shank

$44.00

Sea Bass

$38.00

Fresh American Burger

$23.00

Chicken Americana

$31.00

"12 hour" Shortrib

$34.00

Langostino Scampi

$33.00

Vegetable Napoleon

$25.00

Featured Pasta

$29.00

Steaks

Filet 6oz

$42.00

Filet 8oz

$53.00

Ribeye 14oz

$58.00

Flat Iron 8 oz

$39.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$175.00

Prime rib 10oz

$47.00

Prime rib 12oz

$52.00

Prime rib 14oz

$58.00

Dessert

Featured Dessert 1

$10.00

Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler

$10.00

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Puff Pastries

$10.00

Housemade Featured Ice Cream

$6.00

Happy Hour Bites

HH Olives & Almonds

$6.00

HH Sticky Ribs

$11.00

HH Cheeseboard

$16.00

HH Charcuterie and Sausage

$9.00

HH Proper Meatballs

$12.00

HH Shortrib Sliders

$11.00

HH Heirloom Bruschetta

$12.00

Bar Menu

Beer

LBK IPA

$6.00

LBK Lite

$6.00

Two Docs Bock

$6.00

Two Docs Pilsner

$6.00

Ultra Draft

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Revolver B&H

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Lt

$5.00

Coors Lt

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.50

Langunitas

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Miller Lt

$5.00

New Castle Brown Ale

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Ultra BTL

$5.00

Voo Doo IPA

$6.50

Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Bee's Knee

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boston Sour

$12.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Brown Derby

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Chilton

$7.50

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Classic Daiquiri

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$9.00

Gin Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Gin Sour

$12.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Great Gatsby

$12.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Last Word Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojitos

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

New York Sour

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Ranch Water

$7.50

Reposado Old Fashion

$10.00

Revolver

$10.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Sazerac

$10.00

ScrewDriver

$7.50

Tequila Martini

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vesper

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Lady

$12.00

White Russian

$9.00

Liquor

1792 Small Batch

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

EH Taylor

$15.00+

Evan Williams Bottled in Bond

$7.00+

Gold Blantons

$55.00+

High West

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Makers 46

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Old Forester 100 Rye

$9.00+

Old Forester 1910

$18.00+

Old Forester 86

$9.00+

Rare Breed

$18.00+

Whistlepig Rye

$50.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00+

Woodford

$10.00+

Amaro Nonino Quintessentia

$12.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Baileys

$8.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Chambord

$9.00+

Cointreau

$9.00+

Disaronno

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Grand Mariner

$10.00+

Hacienda Sotol Choclate

$9.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00+

Pernod

$11.00+

St. Germain Elderflower

$9.00+

Beefeater

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Hendrick's

$10.00+

New Amsterdam

$7.00+

Prairie Gin

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

The Botonist

$10.00+

Zephyr

$10.00+

Bacardi Light

$8.00+

Bumbo

$11.00+

Capt. Morgan Spiced

$9.00+

Flor de Cana

$7.00+

Goslings Black Seal

$9.00+

Rum Haven Coconut

$9.00+

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

$22.00+

Chivas 12 yr

$9.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Glenivet 21 yr

$108.00+

Glenmorangie 18 yr

$45.00+

Jonnie Walker Black

$9.00+

Lagavulin 16 yr

$40.00+

Avion 44

$38.00+

Clase Azul Repo

$45.00+

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$32.00+

Codigo Reposado

$15.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00+

Espolon Blanco

$9.00+

Espolon Reposado

$10.00+

Herradura Reposado

$11.00+

Sauza Silver

$7.00+

Union Uno Joven Mezcal

$11.00+

Belvedere

$11.00+

Chopin

$10.00+

Ciroc

$11.00+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Prairie Vodka

$8.00+

Sobieski

$7.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Von Gogh Espresso

$8.00+

NA Beverages

Botany & Tonic

$7.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fighting Pirate

$8.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ruby & Ginger

$8.00

Shirley temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Wine

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc BTG

$9.00

Emmolo BTG

$12.00

Lone Birch BTG

$10.00

Annabella BTG

$11.00

Bravium BTG

$14.00

Tenuta Caseo Moscato BTG

$9.00

McPherson Albarino BTG

$10.00

Left Coast White-Pinot Noir BTG

$15.00

Casa Canevel Brut Prosecco BTG

$11.00

LangeTwins Aliagnico Rose BTG

$11.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir BTG

$15.00

Belle Glas Balade BTG

$18.00

Seta Malbec BTG

$11.00

Sandpoint BTG

$10.00

Martin Ray BTG

$15.00

Canvasback BTG

$18.00

Honig Cabernet BTG

$24.00

Rioja Tempranillo BTG

$13.00

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$32.00

Emmolo

$44.00

Domaine Cherrier Sancerre

$78.00

Lone Birch

$36.00

Teriano

$68.00

Annabelle

$44.00

Bravium

$52.00

Etude

$72.00

William Fevre Chablis

$88.00

Cakebread

$95.00

Casa Caneval Prosecco

$40.00

GH Mumm

$95.00

Taittinger

$118.00

Bruno Paillard Dosage Zero

$149.00

Bollinger Brut

$240.00

2013 Perrier Jouet Belle Epogue

$325.00

Lange Twins Single Vineyard

$40.00

Rose Gold

$48.00

Whispering Angel

$59.00

Tenuta Caseo Moscato

$32.00

McPherson Albarino

$36.00

Lange Twins Chenin Blanc

$40.00

Left Coast White Pinot-Noir

$56.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$56.00

EZY TGR

$64.00

Belle Glos Balade

$72.00

Maysara 3 degrees Biodynamic

$84.00

Frank Family

$95.00

Cakebread Two Creeks

$110.00

Decoy Limited Merlot

$64.00

Markam

$74.00

Trefethen

$99.00

Titus

$89.00

Seta Malbec

$40.00

Durigutti HD Malbec

$64.00

Trefethen Dragons Tooth

$99.00

Chappellet

$72.00

Prisoner

$90.00

Chateau La Reverence Geand Cru

$95.00

E Guigal Charaneuf Du Pape

$125.00

Justin Isosceles

$175.00

Sandpoint

$36.00

Martin Ray

$56.00

Canvasback

$68.00

Justin Cabernet

$73.00

Austin Hope

$79.00

Charles Krug

$86.00

Vista Cabernet

$95.00

Honig Cabernet

$120.00

Titus Cabernet

$148.00

Caymus 1 Litre

$182.00

Silver Oak

$185.00

Little Giant Lamonica

$198.00

Frias Family

$219.00

Cade Cabernet

$249.00

Gallica Cabernet

$340.00

Trefethen Halo

$499.00

Tutto Mio Rosso Dolce

$32.00

Rioja Reserva

$44.00

Nozzole Chianti

$74.00

Stags Leap Sirah

$90.00

Chateau La Reverence St Emilion

$95.00

Damilano Borolo DOCG

$99.00

La Rasina Brunello Di Montalcino

$124.00

E Guigal Chataneuf Du Pape

$128.00

2019 Opus One

$499.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3751 114th St, Lubbock, TX 79423

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Plain Jane's Fried Pies
orange starNo Reviews
3407 98th suite 600 LUBBOCK, TX 79423
View restaurantnext
BUCKET OF LOVE southern fried chicken - 6012 82nd ste E
orange starNo Reviews
7604 Milkwakee Ave, ste 400 Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
ASADA MEXICAN GRILL - 10609 Slide Rd Suite #500
orange starNo Reviews
10609 Slide Rd Suite #500 Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
Shotzy's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3300 82nd Street Lubbock, TX 79423
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock - 5217 98th St #600
orange starNo Reviews
5217 98th St #600 Lubbock, TX 78724
View restaurantnext
The Watering Hole at TexStar
orange starNo Reviews
5505 132nd street Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lubbock

Urban Bricks - Lubbock, TX - UB10
orange star4.4 • 4,401
7610 Milwaukee Ave Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
orange star4.1 • 821
406 Ave Q Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lubbock TX
orange star4.4 • 805
5510 4th Street Lubbock, TX 79416
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Lubbock, TX
orange star4.6 • 591
2401 GLENNA GOODACRE BLVD Lubbock, TX 79410
View restaurantnext
Lee's Cafe #2 & Royal Seafood
orange star5.0 • 144
7604 Milwaukee Ave Lubbock, TX 79424
View restaurantnext
Something Different Grill - 50th Street
orange star4.7 • 97
4317 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lubbock
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Abilene
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston