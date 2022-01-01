Squishies Bubble Tea
Come in and enjoy!
9850 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 203
Location
9850 Walnut Hill Lane Suite 203
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Simply Tex-Mex, Simply Awesome!
SoCo Coffee House and Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Hei Hei
Hei Hei American Chinese. Fast-casual restaurant in Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX).
C&V Food Truck
Cedar & Vine on wheels. Community food truck for special events and other gatherings. Slimmed down American menu.