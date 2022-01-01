Stateline Outpost & Grub - 3979 Jefferson Highway
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3979 Jefferson Highway, Mouth of Wilson VA 24363
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wooden Pickle Food & Spirits - 120 E Main Street
No Reviews
120 E Main Street Marion, VA 24354
View restaurant
Booneshine Brewing Co. - 465 Industrial Park Drive
No Reviews
465 Industrial Park Drive Boone, NC 28607
View restaurant