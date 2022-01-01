Stockade
Come in and enjoy!
23881 Lake Drive
Location
23881 Lake Drive
Crestline CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Santiago's Taco Shop
Fresh made Mexican favorites! Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas, Nachos, Chile Rellenos, Carne Asada Fries, Vegan options and more!
Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub
Come on in and enjoy!
Empire Delicatessen
Empire Deli is family owned and operated. We take pride in having a clean facility offering fresh foods, sliced deli meats & cheese, Italian imports, build your own salads & sandwiches, Hot sandwiches, and also a variety of sides.
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!