Sully's Steamers

This isn’t your ole’ plain bagel and cream cheese kind of shop. At Sully’s, we believe the world’s best sandwiches let off steam. Steamers packed with fresh, delicious ingredients melted together into an explosion of flavor. That kick back, take-a-load-off kind, the “Man, that hit the spot” kind. That’s what Sully’s is all about, so come in, eat up, and let off a little steam.

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

385 College Ave • $$

Avg 5 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel w/ Spread*$2.95
Bagel with choice of spread
Neighborino*$7.25
Turkey, Muenster, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Avocado, & Honey Mustard
Chip Combo Online$2.50
Choice of Chip and Drink
The Griswold*$8.25
Turkey, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Provolone & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Parmesan Peppercorn
Mr. Burns*$5.50
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese
Build Your Own*$7.25
Choice of Meat, Cheese/Spread, and 3 Veggies. Or add on even more!
California Steamin'*$6.75
Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado
Chips selection$1.25
Breakfast Bagel*$5.50
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese
Club Steamer*$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, and Colby & Swiss Cheese
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Takeout

385 College Ave

Clemson SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
