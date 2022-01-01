Summit Coffee Co.
Open today 5:00 AM - 11:59 PM
13 Reviews
16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville NC 28078
Nearby restaurants
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states
Inizio Huntersville
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0098
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!