Sunlight Restaurant
Open today 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
No reviews yet
100 7th Ave S
South St. Paul, MN 55075
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Location
100 7th Ave S, South St. Paul MN 55075
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Hilltop International Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse
Come for the food, stay for the friendships.
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY!
In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.
Neza Tacos
street tacos mexico city style