Go
Toast

Sunrise Memphis

Get Up 'N Grit It!

FRENCH FRIES

670 Jefferson Ave • $

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)

Popular Items

Tater Tots$3.00
French Fries$3.00
BLT$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, wheatberry toast (add egg +1 add fried green tomato +1 add pimento cheese +1) served with fries
Hen House Wrap$10.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, wrapped
Grown Folk Chicken Tenders$10.00
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
burger, cheddar, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, bun
Black Bean Burger$11.00
black bean burger, swiss, avocado spread, mayo, spinach, tomato served with sweet potato fries
Patty Melt$11.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

670 Jefferson Ave

Memphis TN

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slim & Husky's

No reviews yet

Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section.
The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

Inkwell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crazy Gander Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Crazy Gander Coffee is the fresh start for a day and the spot to regroup on break, recharge at days end or pause for intermission during the downtown adventure.

117 Prime / Belle Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston