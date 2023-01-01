Go
Surf Taco - Seaside Park - 212 SE Central Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

212 SE Central Ave

Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Hours

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

212 SE Central Ave, Seaside Park NJ 08752

