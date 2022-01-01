Surf Dog Bar & Grill

Go
Surf Dog is a fun, unique, South Jersey eatery that puts care and attention into every dining experience we offer. Take a load off and let us do the cooking! And Surf Dog also offers a full selection of liquor, beer, and wine to-go so you don't have to make any unnecessary stops!

GRILL

1563 Dehirsch Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (347 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Alfredo$15.00
NAKED WINGS$13.00
MAC & CHEESE$11.00
CABO TACOS$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1563 Dehirsch Ave

Woodbine NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
