Surf Dog Bar & Grill
Surf Dog is a fun, unique, South Jersey eatery that puts care and attention into every dining experience we offer. Take a load off and let us do the cooking! And Surf Dog also offers a full selection of liquor, beer, and wine to-go so you don't have to make any unnecessary stops!
GRILL
1563 Dehirsch Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1563 Dehirsch Ave
Woodbine NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Casetta Italian Bistro
We feature fresh homemade Italian food and pasta dishes in our small and comfortable atmosphere. Come in and enjoy!!
La Fontana Coast
Come on in and enjoy!
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria
Wood Fired Pizzeria
Sidney's Coffee + Eats
Come in and enjoy!