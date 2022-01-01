Go
Sushi Bada- Suffern

74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201

Popular Items

Spicy Trio Don Lunch$18.00
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Yellowtail on a sushi rice with crunch & house special sauce
Bada Chirashi Lunch$19.00
Diced Assorted fish on a sushi rice with house special sauce
Mixed Tempura Dinner$22.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura in an entree
Trust Me Lunch$28.00
Chef's Specialty served with an appetizer, sashimi & nigiri with a roll (All Chef's Choice)
Sashimi Selection 15pcs$36.00
15 pieces chef's choice sashimi
Sake Ikura Don Lunch$19.00
Lightly seared salmon & ikura on a sushi rice
Chirashi Lunch$19.00
Assorted chef selected sashimi on sushi rice
Chicken Cutlet$21.00
Panko Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Katsu
Sashimi Lunch - 12 pcs$19.00
chef's choice assorted sashimi
Snow White$17.00
Salmon, Apple, Avocado, Mango, Red Tobiko
74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201

Suffern NY

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
