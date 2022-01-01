Sushi Bada- Suffern
Come on in and enjoy!
74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201
Popular Items
Location
74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201
Suffern NY
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marcello's Ristorante of Suffern
Come in and enjoy!
Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!
Mason Jar
Come in and enjoy!
SQ Pizza
Come in and enjoy!