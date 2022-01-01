El Asadero Mexican Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

El Asadero Mexican Grill-Rochelle

review star

No reviews yet

375 Passaic St

Rochelle Park, NJ 07662

Order Again

Asadero Signature

Molcajete for 2

$55.00

Served in a traditional Mexican Molcajete bowl, assorted combination of meats: Asadero steak, chicken, grilled beef ribs, chorizo & shrimp all grilled to perfection! Topped with a delicious chorizo sauce, jalapeños, green onions, nopal & fried cheese. Served with yellow rice, tortillas & refried beans.

Parillada Marinera for 4

$75.00

Delicious combination of seafood perfection! Fried tilapia filet, grilled shrimp & calamari, crab & oysters on white rice served with a side of salad. Your choice of deviled (spicy) or garlic sauce.

Siete Mares for 4

$92.00

A seafood galore for seafood lovers! The seven seas plate features fried red snapper, fried tilapia filet, grilled shrimp, calamari, crab, octopus & oysters on a bed of white rice served with a side of salad. Your choice of deviled (spicy) or garlic sauce.

Mini Molcajete

$38.00

Authentic

Asadero Bowl (To GO)

$15.00

Enmoladas

$22.00

Rolled tortillas stuffed with chicken topped with traditional Mexican mole sauce, Mexican queso fresco, white onions & sesame seeds. Served with a side of white rice.

Mar y Tierra

$35.00

Surf & turf the Mexican way with a combo of 12oz. skirt steak with grilled shrimp. Garnished with grilled jalapeños, mashed potatoes & mixed veggies.

Tampiqueña Entomatadas

$29.00

The most popular meat dishes in Mexico. An 80z. skirt steak, three corn tortillas with enchilada sauce, guacamole & refried beans all topped with white onions.

Veggie Fajitas

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Churrasco Fajitas

$28.00

Shrimp Fajita

$23.00

Mixed Fajitas

$28.00

Plain Burrito

$13.00

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Chicken Burrito

$18.00

Chorizo Burrito

$18.00

Steak Burrito

$20.00

Churrasco Burrito

$26.00

Shrimp Burrito

$21.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$21.00

Churrasco Quesadilla

$26.00

Birria Quesadilla

$20.00

Veggie Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$21.00

Chicken Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$21.00

Steak Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$21.00

Cecina Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$21.00

Churrasco Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$27.00

Shrimp Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$24.00

Cecina Chilaquiles

$18.00

Chicken Chilaquiles

$18.00

Steak Chilaquiles

$18.00

Churrasco Chilaquiles

$27.00

Veggie Chilaquiles

$18.00

Plain Chilaquiles

$18.00

Shrimp Chilaquiles

$23.00

Desserts

Asadero Brownie

$8.00

Warm chocolate fudge brownie topped with ice cream.

Churros

$8.00

Our Famous warm Mexican Churros topped with a scoop of ice cream.

Flan

$8.00

Our Famous Delicious & creamy Mexican flan.

Tres Leches

$8.00

Delicious Mexican cake marinated in 3 different types of milk topped with a sugar whipped frosting cream.

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Golden chicken fingers served with Asadero French fries & honey mustard on the side.

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Four deep fried mozzarella sticks, served with Asadero French fries.

Mini Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

Classic cheeseburger sliders made in-house with premium beef served with Asadero French fries & a side of lettuce & tomatoes.

Mini Kids Quesadilla

$13.00

Mini quesadillas. Served with Asadero French fries. Your choice of cheese or chicken.

Off the Grill

Asadero Jalapeño Burger

$16.00

Our deliciously grilled homemade angus burger topped with chipotle Asadero sauce, quesillo, guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapeños, served with our house Asadero fries.

Asadero Steak

$25.00

10 oz. tenderloin steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with yellow rice, charro beans & two corn tortilla quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & fried cheese.

Cowboy Steak

$38.00

16 oz. traditional cowboy steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side mashed potatoes & broccoli. Garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.

Chicken Breast

$21.00

Our delicious 10oz grilled chicken breast served with white rice, house salad & garnished with pico de gallo.

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Filet mignon & grilled octopus, served with mashed potatoes & sautéed mixed veggies. Garnished with jalapeño & brown gravy.

Grilled Pork Chops

$25.00

Our 12 oz. bone-in pork-chop grilled to perfection, with sautéed mixed veggies & mashed potatoes.

Grilled Ribs

$28.00

Juicy Mexican style beef ribs perfectly grilled, served with yellow rice, charro beans & two corn tortilla quesadillas filled with oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & fried cheese.

Oven Roasted Pork Ribs

$25.00

Oven roasted Mexican style BBQ pork ribs served with Asadero french fries & broccoli.

Porterhouse

$65.00

22 oz porterhouse combines a bone-in strip and a tender filet into one thick cut, with sautéed broccoli & Mashed potatoes.

Sirloin Steak

$30.00

16 oz. sirloin steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side of mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.

Skirt Steak (Churrasco)

$35.00

12 oz. skirt steak perfectly grilled to your liking, served with a side mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.

T-Bone

$38.00

1" thick, 16 oz. T-bone Steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side of mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.

Tomhawk

$120.00

Big in flavor and size, our 3.8 Lbs juicy and tender Tomahawk is garnished with elote, jalapeños & nopal. Served with three of our sides.

Seafood

Camaron A la Diabla

$22.00

Our famous deviled shrimp is packed with flavor! Our juicy shrimp is sautéed in a delicious & spicy sauce made with Mexican chiles, garlic & onions, served with white rice & our house salad.

Ceviche Costeño

$22.00

Choose fish filet, shrimp or mixed. Marinated in lemon juice & clamato topped with pico de gallo & avocado, served with a side of crackers, sliced limes & oranges.

Fish Filet

$20.00

Your choice of fried or flat iron tilapia fillet served with white rice & our house salad with a side of our signature Asadero chipotle sauce & limes.

Fried Red Snapper

$26.00

Whole fried red snapper served with white rice, our house salad & limes.

Grilled Octopus La Bamba (Large)

$48.00

Delicious grilled octopus with our Mexican style with potatoes, a hint of sea salt, with a small side of our homemade chipotle sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Flat iron Salmon served with mashed potatoes & broccoli with a side of chipotle sauce.

Pescado Jarocho

$30.00

Fish filet steam cooked in a foil wrap with white wine, accompanied with shrimp & mussels. Topped with marinara sauce, spinach, olives & mixed cheese. Served with white rice & our house salad. Switch for salmon +$5

Romeo and Juliet

$38.00

8 oz skirt steak cooked to your liking & grilled salmon, served with mashed potatoes & mixed sautéed veggies.

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp marinated in a Veracruz cocktail sauce, topped with lime, cucumber, onions, cilantro & creamy slices of avocados, served with a side of crackers.

Shrimp Your Way

$20.00

Shrimp lovers, here is what you've been looking for. Have shrimp your way! Garlic, fried or grilled, served with our signature Asadero chipotle sauce with a side of white rice, house salad & limes.

Vuelve A La Vida

$25.00

Shrimp, octopus, calamari, filet tilapia in Veracruz style cocktail sauce topped with avocado, cucumber, cilantro, onions &limes.

Sides

Asadero Fries

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Brocoli

$3.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Cheese for dip

$5.00

Chips

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Diced Jalapeños

$2.00

Grilled Jalapeños

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$7.00

Maduros

$5.00

Maiz side

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mini House Salad

$5.00

Mixed Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Nopales W/ Onion

$5.00

Oaxaca Cheese

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Queso Frito

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Salsa

$3.00

Sliced Avocados

$7.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Tostones

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Extra Green Sauce

$0.25

Extra Red Sauce

$0.25

Extra Mole Sauce

$3.00

Shrimp 10pc

$14.00

Shrimp 6pc

$8.00

Chile Vinagre

$3.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Steak

$10.00

Side Egg

$2.00+

Soups & Salads

Asadero Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, grape tomatoes, croutons & carrots, topped with cotija cheese & our signature Asadero Caesar Salad dressing.

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Avocado chunks, mixed with tomato, red onions, carrots & chopped romaine lettuces, served with our house vinaigrette on the side.

Chicken Soup

$16.00

Traditional chicken soup Mexican style, with carrot, elote, string beans & chayote, seasoned with ' "hierba buena" & cilantro.

Menudo Soup

$18.00

Menudo is a traditional Mexican soup made with beef tripe in broth with a guajillo pepper base, lime, chopped onions & chopped cilantro are added.

Mexican Salad

$13.00

A wonderful mix of romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, baby corn, avocado slices, queso fresco, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo & our homemade vinaigrette on the side.

Mixed Seafood Soup

$26.00

An amazing combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, crabs, tilapia & calamari cooked in delicious broth & served with a side of onions, cilantro, limes & tortillas.

Pozole Soup

$18.00

Traditional Mexican soup with pork & corn with a side of radish, onions, two corn tostadas, Mexican queso fresco, oregano & chile piquín on the side. Choice of red or white.

Tortilla Soup

$16.00

Starters

Asadero Nachos

$12.00

Fresh made tortilla chips, black refried beans, nacho cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo & topped with sour cream, your choice of one (1) veggie, chicken, steak, or shrimp.

Asadero Wings

$15.00

Juicy & crispy chicken wings tossed in our house spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of blue cheese & celery. Option of BBQ sauce or plain wings.

Calamari

$16.00

Tender pieces of calamari rings coated in seasoned flour & deep fried to golden brown perfection with a side of marinara sauce.

Choriqueso

$16.00

Chorizo melted in Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of flour tortillas for dipping it the Mexican way.

Elote

$12.00

Two street style Mexican corn on the cob, topped with mayo, queso cotija, tajin & limes on the side.

Flautas

$15.00

Four rolled-up tortillas & stuffed with cheese or chicken. Topped with lettuce, refried beans, sour cream, Mexican queso fresco & sliced avocados, tomatoes & red onions.

Guacamole

$14.00

The winning combination of mashed avocados, pico de gallo, a hint of salt & fresh lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.

Loaded fries

$12.00

Delicious loaded French fries with nacho cheese, chorizo & jalapeños.

Mozarella Sticks

$15.00

An American classic, perfectly deep fried mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce.

Octopus La Bamba (small)

$18.00

Delicious grilled octopus with our Mexican style.

Shrimp Tostadas

$18.00

Four deep fried tortilla topped with mayo, pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp & Asadero chipotle sauce.

Shrimp Tostones

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp on top of 4 fried green plantains topped with Pico de Gallo, our signature Chipotle Asadero Sauce, Mayo & sliced avocado. Protein can be changed for Chicken or Steak.

Super Appetizer Sampler

$25.00

Variety of favorite apps! Fried calamari, buffalo chicken wings mozzarella sticks, flautas, garnished with guacamole, a side of blue cheese & marinara.

Tostadas

$15.00

Four deep-fried tortilla topped with black refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, sliced avocado, white onion, queso fresco & your choice of chicken or steak.

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Tacos

Asadero Birria Taco

$18.00

The popular tacos made from shredded beef made in our house marinade, served with a side of beef stew consomé for dipping. Topped with chopped cilantro, onions with a side of limes & chile de árbol.

Campesino Taco

$22.00

Churrasco sautéed in tomatoes, jalapeños, white onions & side of limes.

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Traditional pork carnitas topped with cilantro & white onion with a side of limes, garnished with cucumber, radish & pico de gallo.

Choristeak Taco

$15.00

Delicious mix of sautéed steak & chorizo topped with authentic Mexican queso fresco with a side of limes, radish, cucumber & pico de gallo.

Churrasco Tacos

$22.00

Grilled skirt steak topped with cilantro, white onions with a side of limes, radish, cucumber & pico de gallo.

Fish Taco

$15.00

Fried tilapia fish topped with pico de gallo with a side of our signature homemade Asadero chipotle sauce with a side of limes. Garnished with cucumber, radish & pico de gallo.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$13.00

Grilled diced chicken topped with white onions, cilantro & a side of limes, garnished with cucumber, radish & pico de gallo.

Pastor Tacos

$16.00

Our sweet savory marinated grilled pork, topped with pineapple, cilantro, & white onions, garnished with radish, cucumber & pico de gallo.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Grilled shrimp topped with cilantro, white onions, garnished with radish, cucumber, pico de gallo & a side of our Asadero chipotle sauce.

Steak Taco

$15.00

Grilled steak with chopped cilantro & white onions with a side of limes sautéed jalapeños, cactus & onions.

Tacos Cecina

$15.00

Homemade Mexican salty beef, topped with pico de gallo with a side of limes, garnished with cucumber &radish.

Tacos Oaxaca

$16.00

Steak with melted Oaxaca cheese, garnished with cucumber, radish, pico de Gallo & a side of limes.

Tacos Pirata

$16.00

Steak with sautéed peppers, onions, bacon in tomato sauce, garnished with cucumber, radish, limes & pico de gallo.

Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Our corn tortillas stuffed with our special mix veggies & topped with avocados.

Imported Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Lime Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarind Orange Jarrito

$3.00

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"We are a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant serving your favorite traditional Mexican dishes."

Location

375 Passaic St, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662

Directions

El Asadero Mexican Grill image

