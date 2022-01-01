- Home
El Asadero Mexican Grill-Rochelle
375 Passaic St
Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
Asadero Signature
Molcajete for 2
Served in a traditional Mexican Molcajete bowl, assorted combination of meats: Asadero steak, chicken, grilled beef ribs, chorizo & shrimp all grilled to perfection! Topped with a delicious chorizo sauce, jalapeños, green onions, nopal & fried cheese. Served with yellow rice, tortillas & refried beans.
Parillada Marinera for 4
Delicious combination of seafood perfection! Fried tilapia filet, grilled shrimp & calamari, crab & oysters on white rice served with a side of salad. Your choice of deviled (spicy) or garlic sauce.
Siete Mares for 4
A seafood galore for seafood lovers! The seven seas plate features fried red snapper, fried tilapia filet, grilled shrimp, calamari, crab, octopus & oysters on a bed of white rice served with a side of salad. Your choice of deviled (spicy) or garlic sauce.
Mini Molcajete
Authentic
Asadero Bowl (To GO)
Enmoladas
Rolled tortillas stuffed with chicken topped with traditional Mexican mole sauce, Mexican queso fresco, white onions & sesame seeds. Served with a side of white rice.
Mar y Tierra
Surf & turf the Mexican way with a combo of 12oz. skirt steak with grilled shrimp. Garnished with grilled jalapeños, mashed potatoes & mixed veggies.
Tampiqueña Entomatadas
The most popular meat dishes in Mexico. An 80z. skirt steak, three corn tortillas with enchilada sauce, guacamole & refried beans all topped with white onions.
Veggie Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Churrasco Fajitas
Shrimp Fajita
Mixed Fajitas
Plain Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Chorizo Burrito
Steak Burrito
Churrasco Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Cheese Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Churrasco Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Veggie Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Chicken Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Steak Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Cecina Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Churrasco Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Shrimp Enchiladas Veracruzanas
Cecina Chilaquiles
Chicken Chilaquiles
Steak Chilaquiles
Churrasco Chilaquiles
Veggie Chilaquiles
Plain Chilaquiles
Shrimp Chilaquiles
Desserts
Asadero Brownie
Warm chocolate fudge brownie topped with ice cream.
Churros
Our Famous warm Mexican Churros topped with a scoop of ice cream.
Flan
Our Famous Delicious & creamy Mexican flan.
Tres Leches
Delicious Mexican cake marinated in 3 different types of milk topped with a sugar whipped frosting cream.
Kids
Kids Chicken Fingers
Golden chicken fingers served with Asadero French fries & honey mustard on the side.
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Four deep fried mozzarella sticks, served with Asadero French fries.
Mini Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
Classic cheeseburger sliders made in-house with premium beef served with Asadero French fries & a side of lettuce & tomatoes.
Mini Kids Quesadilla
Mini quesadillas. Served with Asadero French fries. Your choice of cheese or chicken.
Off the Grill
Asadero Jalapeño Burger
Our deliciously grilled homemade angus burger topped with chipotle Asadero sauce, quesillo, guacamole, pico de gallo & jalapeños, served with our house Asadero fries.
Asadero Steak
10 oz. tenderloin steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with yellow rice, charro beans & two corn tortilla quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & fried cheese.
Cowboy Steak
16 oz. traditional cowboy steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side mashed potatoes & broccoli. Garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.
Chicken Breast
Our delicious 10oz grilled chicken breast served with white rice, house salad & garnished with pico de gallo.
Filet Mignon
Filet mignon & grilled octopus, served with mashed potatoes & sautéed mixed veggies. Garnished with jalapeño & brown gravy.
Grilled Pork Chops
Our 12 oz. bone-in pork-chop grilled to perfection, with sautéed mixed veggies & mashed potatoes.
Grilled Ribs
Juicy Mexican style beef ribs perfectly grilled, served with yellow rice, charro beans & two corn tortilla quesadillas filled with oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo & fried cheese.
Oven Roasted Pork Ribs
Oven roasted Mexican style BBQ pork ribs served with Asadero french fries & broccoli.
Porterhouse
22 oz porterhouse combines a bone-in strip and a tender filet into one thick cut, with sautéed broccoli & Mashed potatoes.
Sirloin Steak
16 oz. sirloin steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side of mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.
Skirt Steak (Churrasco)
12 oz. skirt steak perfectly grilled to your liking, served with a side mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.
T-Bone
1" thick, 16 oz. T-bone Steak perfectly grilled to your liking served with a side of mashed potatoes & broccoli, garnished with a side of grilled green onions, jalapeños & corn on the cob.
Tomhawk
Big in flavor and size, our 3.8 Lbs juicy and tender Tomahawk is garnished with elote, jalapeños & nopal. Served with three of our sides.
Seafood
Camaron A la Diabla
Our famous deviled shrimp is packed with flavor! Our juicy shrimp is sautéed in a delicious & spicy sauce made with Mexican chiles, garlic & onions, served with white rice & our house salad.
Ceviche Costeño
Choose fish filet, shrimp or mixed. Marinated in lemon juice & clamato topped with pico de gallo & avocado, served with a side of crackers, sliced limes & oranges.
Fish Filet
Your choice of fried or flat iron tilapia fillet served with white rice & our house salad with a side of our signature Asadero chipotle sauce & limes.
Fried Red Snapper
Whole fried red snapper served with white rice, our house salad & limes.
Grilled Octopus La Bamba (Large)
Delicious grilled octopus with our Mexican style with potatoes, a hint of sea salt, with a small side of our homemade chipotle sauce.
Grilled Salmon
Flat iron Salmon served with mashed potatoes & broccoli with a side of chipotle sauce.
Pescado Jarocho
Fish filet steam cooked in a foil wrap with white wine, accompanied with shrimp & mussels. Topped with marinara sauce, spinach, olives & mixed cheese. Served with white rice & our house salad. Switch for salmon +$5
Romeo and Juliet
8 oz skirt steak cooked to your liking & grilled salmon, served with mashed potatoes & mixed sautéed veggies.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp marinated in a Veracruz cocktail sauce, topped with lime, cucumber, onions, cilantro & creamy slices of avocados, served with a side of crackers.
Shrimp Your Way
Shrimp lovers, here is what you've been looking for. Have shrimp your way! Garlic, fried or grilled, served with our signature Asadero chipotle sauce with a side of white rice, house salad & limes.
Vuelve A La Vida
Shrimp, octopus, calamari, filet tilapia in Veracruz style cocktail sauce topped with avocado, cucumber, cilantro, onions &limes.
Sides
Asadero Fries
Black Beans
Brocoli
Charro Beans
Cheese for dip
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Diced Jalapeños
Grilled Jalapeños
Guacamole Side
Maduros
Maiz side
Mashed Potatoes
Mini House Salad
Mixed Seasonal Veggies
Nopales W/ Onion
Oaxaca Cheese
Pico de Gallo
Queso Frito
Refried Beans
Salsa
Sliced Avocados
Tortillas
Tostones
White Rice
Yellow Rice
Extra Green Sauce
Extra Red Sauce
Extra Mole Sauce
Shrimp 10pc
Shrimp 6pc
Chile Vinagre
Side Chicken
Side Steak
Side Egg
Soups & Salads
Asadero Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, grape tomatoes, croutons & carrots, topped with cotija cheese & our signature Asadero Caesar Salad dressing.
Avocado Salad
Avocado chunks, mixed with tomato, red onions, carrots & chopped romaine lettuces, served with our house vinaigrette on the side.
Chicken Soup
Traditional chicken soup Mexican style, with carrot, elote, string beans & chayote, seasoned with ' "hierba buena" & cilantro.
Menudo Soup
Menudo is a traditional Mexican soup made with beef tripe in broth with a guajillo pepper base, lime, chopped onions & chopped cilantro are added.
Mexican Salad
A wonderful mix of romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, baby corn, avocado slices, queso fresco, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo & our homemade vinaigrette on the side.
Mixed Seafood Soup
An amazing combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, crabs, tilapia & calamari cooked in delicious broth & served with a side of onions, cilantro, limes & tortillas.
Pozole Soup
Traditional Mexican soup with pork & corn with a side of radish, onions, two corn tostadas, Mexican queso fresco, oregano & chile piquín on the side. Choice of red or white.
Tortilla Soup
Starters
Asadero Nachos
Fresh made tortilla chips, black refried beans, nacho cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo & topped with sour cream, your choice of one (1) veggie, chicken, steak, or shrimp.
Asadero Wings
Juicy & crispy chicken wings tossed in our house spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of blue cheese & celery. Option of BBQ sauce or plain wings.
Calamari
Tender pieces of calamari rings coated in seasoned flour & deep fried to golden brown perfection with a side of marinara sauce.
Choriqueso
Chorizo melted in Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of flour tortillas for dipping it the Mexican way.
Elote
Two street style Mexican corn on the cob, topped with mayo, queso cotija, tajin & limes on the side.
Flautas
Four rolled-up tortillas & stuffed with cheese or chicken. Topped with lettuce, refried beans, sour cream, Mexican queso fresco & sliced avocados, tomatoes & red onions.
Guacamole
The winning combination of mashed avocados, pico de gallo, a hint of salt & fresh lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.
Loaded fries
Delicious loaded French fries with nacho cheese, chorizo & jalapeños.
Mozarella Sticks
An American classic, perfectly deep fried mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce.
Octopus La Bamba (small)
Delicious grilled octopus with our Mexican style.
Shrimp Tostadas
Four deep fried tortilla topped with mayo, pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp & Asadero chipotle sauce.
Shrimp Tostones
Sautéed shrimp on top of 4 fried green plantains topped with Pico de Gallo, our signature Chipotle Asadero Sauce, Mayo & sliced avocado. Protein can be changed for Chicken or Steak.
Super Appetizer Sampler
Variety of favorite apps! Fried calamari, buffalo chicken wings mozzarella sticks, flautas, garnished with guacamole, a side of blue cheese & marinara.
Tostadas
Four deep-fried tortilla topped with black refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, sliced avocado, white onion, queso fresco & your choice of chicken or steak.
Coconut Shrimp
Tacos
Asadero Birria Taco
The popular tacos made from shredded beef made in our house marinade, served with a side of beef stew consomé for dipping. Topped with chopped cilantro, onions with a side of limes & chile de árbol.
Campesino Taco
Churrasco sautéed in tomatoes, jalapeños, white onions & side of limes.
Carnitas Tacos
Traditional pork carnitas topped with cilantro & white onion with a side of limes, garnished with cucumber, radish & pico de gallo.
Choristeak Taco
Delicious mix of sautéed steak & chorizo topped with authentic Mexican queso fresco with a side of limes, radish, cucumber & pico de gallo.
Churrasco Tacos
Grilled skirt steak topped with cilantro, white onions with a side of limes, radish, cucumber & pico de gallo.
Fish Taco
Fried tilapia fish topped with pico de gallo with a side of our signature homemade Asadero chipotle sauce with a side of limes. Garnished with cucumber, radish & pico de gallo.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled diced chicken topped with white onions, cilantro & a side of limes, garnished with cucumber, radish & pico de gallo.
Pastor Tacos
Our sweet savory marinated grilled pork, topped with pineapple, cilantro, & white onions, garnished with radish, cucumber & pico de gallo.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp topped with cilantro, white onions, garnished with radish, cucumber, pico de gallo & a side of our Asadero chipotle sauce.
Steak Taco
Grilled steak with chopped cilantro & white onions with a side of limes sautéed jalapeños, cactus & onions.
Tacos Cecina
Homemade Mexican salty beef, topped with pico de gallo with a side of limes, garnished with cucumber &radish.
Tacos Oaxaca
Steak with melted Oaxaca cheese, garnished with cucumber, radish, pico de Gallo & a side of limes.
Tacos Pirata
Steak with sautéed peppers, onions, bacon in tomato sauce, garnished with cucumber, radish, limes & pico de gallo.
Veggie Tacos
Our corn tortillas stuffed with our special mix veggies & topped with avocados.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
"We are a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant serving your favorite traditional Mexican dishes."
375 Passaic St, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662