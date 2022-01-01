Go
Toast

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

3029 Tazewell Pike

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Plate$18.00
Our tender beef brisket smoked, sliced and served with 2 sides
Half Pint Mac & Cheese$5.00
A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal
Side Mac & Cheese$3.50
A classic done right. Loaded with cheese and our secret spices this is the real deal “a can’t miss item.”
BBQ Burrito$9.00
Stuffed with BBQ pork or chicken, pintos, slaw, cheddar, & choice of BBQ sauce. A smaller version of the famous El Gigante Burrito as seen on “Man v. Food.”
Chopped Pork LB$16.00
Boston butts smoked low and slow with a mix of white oak & hickory on our custom pit smokers.
Pimento Cheese Dip$7.00
Served warm or ask for it cold. Served with fresh cut potato chips seasoned with our soul rub.
Basket of Fries$4.95
Kids BBQ Plate$7.50
Wings$11.50
Six huge smoked wings, flash fried & tossed in spicy garlic BBQ Sauce or tossed in soul rub for a dry wing.
BBQ Plate$13.75
Our famous smoked pork or chicken BBQ served with 2 sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery

Location

3029 Tazewell Pike

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Love Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Currently offering curbside only

Steamboat Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Geezers Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston