Go
Toast

Sweet Cheeks Q

Southern Kindness North of the Mason Dixon

BBQ

1381 Boylston St • $$

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)

Popular Items

Bucket Of Biscuits$14.00
4 world famous buttermilk biscuits with whipped honey butter
Big Cheeks Tray$28.00
choice of two meats and two scoops
One Biscuit$4.00
single world famous buttermilk biscuit with whipped honey butter
Pulled Pork Tray$19.00
all natural duroc pork, SCQ spice rub, 14 hour smoke, choice of two scoops
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Tray$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips with House Buttermilk Ranch
Farm Salad - Pint$9.00
Arugula & Brussels, Halved Grapes, Farro, Candied Hazelnuts, Parmesan & Honey Shallot Vinaigrette
Mac & Cheese - Pint$10.00
Salt & Pepper Potatoes$9.00
kinda like southern french fries. baked yukon gold potatoes, fried crispy AF
Mac & Cheese - 1/2 Pint$6.00
4 Pc Fried Chicken$17.00
1/2 Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Always Served as a Leg, Wing, Thigh, and Breast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1381 Boylston St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trillium Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Trillium Fenway is currently open 7 days a week for food & draft service, as well as same-day pickup of beer and merchandise to go.

Basho Japanese Brasserie

No reviews yet

Basho is the first modern Japanese brasserie to hit Boston, serving the freshest and most high-quality ingredients and sushi (flown in daily from around the world). With a variety of seating options—from communal tables, a private dining and intimate corners to a sushi bar, raw bar and sleek liquor bar—Basho pulses with the raw energy of the city from opening to close.

Phinista

No reviews yet

Our mission is to spark a new fire and champion for sustainability and community involvement while maintaining authenticity as well as introducing fusions of diverse cultures.

Neighborhoods Coffee and Crepes

No reviews yet

Neighborhoods is a family-owned artisan coffee and crepe shop in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston. Our goal is to deliver premium products while connecting communities locally and abroad.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston