Go
Main picView gallery

T's Bar - 700 SW 10th Ave

Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

700 SW 10th Ave

Amarillo, TX 79101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

700 SW 10th Ave, Amarillo TX 79101

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Braceros Downtown - 727 South Polk Street
orange starNo Reviews
727 South Polk Street Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Nomad Napoletana
orange starNo Reviews
614 S Polk St Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 213
627 S Polk Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
TWENTY606 Wine & Bistro - Wolflin Village
orange starNo Reviews
2606 Wolflin Village Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 213
627 S Polk Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Lit Arcade Bar
orange star4.4 • 142
701 S Polk Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Amarillo

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

T's Bar - 700 SW 10th Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston