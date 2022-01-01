Go
Taco Bandido

Tex-Mex fast service with drive thru

2301 Overland Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (925 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Salad Burrito$3.95
10' Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Choice of Dressing, Crushed Corn Chips, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Soft Meat Burrito$2.65
10" Soft Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese
Fried Meat Burrito$2.65
10" Flour Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef and Shredded Cheese Pressed Together then Deep Fried until Crispy
Soft Bean Burrito$2.30
10' Soft Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans, Shredded Cheese
Street Taco$2.10
5"Soft Corn Flour Mix Shell, Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork, Special made Street Sauce, Freshly Prepared Pico, Cotija Cheese, Served with a Lime
LG Drink$2.35
Fried Bean Burrito$2.30
10" Flour Shell, Home Made Fat Free Beans Mixed With our Shredded Cheese, Then Deep fried until Crispy
SM Nachos$2.30
Soft Corn Taco$1.80
6"Soft Corn Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Taco$1.60
6"Hard Corn Shell, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2301 Overland Ave

Burley ID

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Cake Me Away By Angeles

Bent Bean

Nostalgia Coffee & Cafe

Worth getting out of the car for!!
We offer excellent options to fit your needs including gourmet Dawson Taylor coffee, fresh baked pastries, veggie filled food, meat and potato delights.
Our atmosphere is light and friendly. We welcome you into our shop with a smile and a desire to make your day better through quality food and excellent customer service. Enjoy a home dinning experience inside or venture to our garden patio for a breath of fresh air and a ray of golden sunshine.

Java Espress

