Takito Kitchen

The secret of freshly squeezed margaritas, and a forward thinking Mexican Taqueria has been all the rage for 8 years. This award winning restaurant continues to impress. Don't take our word for it. Join us.

TAPAS • CHICKEN

2013 West Division Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Al Pastor$9.45
Corn tortilla, chicken confit, grilled pineapple, carrot, red cabbage, cilantro, pea shoots
Lamb$9.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
Crispy Shrimp$9.95
Corn tortilla, 2 Large shrimp, Morita Aioli, Chicharron, Strawberry pico de gallo
Guacamole, Grilled Pineapple$13.95
grilled pineapple, avocado, onion, sun dried tomato, goat cheese, cilantro, jalapeno peppers
Hearts of Palm Salad$12.95
arugula lettuce, avocado, roasted sunflower seeds, fennel mandarin oranges, pickled jicama, lime vinaigrette (v)
Coffee Braised Beef$9.45
Corn tortilla, braised beef chuck/brisket, queso fresco, pickled jicama, cilantro, and roasted peanuts
Guacamole, Traditional$12.95
avocado, pico de gallo, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno peppers, cilantro
Crispy Fish$9.95
Corn tortilla, tilapia, coconut custard, coleslaw (purple cabbage, red onions, carrots), basil, and toasted coconut
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Enjoy a Kids Quesadilla (chihuahua "white" cheese filling)
Pork Belly$9.45
Corn tortilla, pork belly, tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple, house ricotta, coleslaw (carrots, purple cabbage, red onions), and crispy potato
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2013 West Division Street

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

