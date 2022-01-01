Go
Talking Bird Saloon image

Talking Bird Saloon

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

85 Mullan Gulch Rd

St Regis, MT 59866

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

85 Mullan Gulch Rd, St Regis MT 59866

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Winki's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!
50's Diner with great food!

Dog House Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Montana Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Eddy's

No reviews yet

Amazing View. Delicious Food. Full Bar & Ten Beers on Tap.

Talking Bird Saloon

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston