Go
Toast

TapHouse Grille

Come on in and enjoy!

5359 Route 23

No reviews yet

Location

5359 Route 23

Windham NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Union & Post

No reviews yet

Union + Post's restaurant is a new American fare focusing on seasonal ingredients inspired by local farms. Surrounded by the serene design of the original hickory wrapped bar, two cozy fireplaces, and furniture sourced by local craftsmen, one can easily find pleasure in watching the serene scenery through the wrap-around windows.
For a more casual setting, you can discover the second-floor Library overlooking the atmosphere or an outdoor deck with glorious views of the town. Spread the good cheer!

Hilltop Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Five Furlongs Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama's Boy Burgers

No reviews yet

The Best Burgers on the Mountaintop!
Local Black Angus Beef.
Hormone Free
Humanely Raise

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston