Tapster
Come in and enjoy!
1011 Valley Street
Location
1011 Valley Street
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cask & Trotter
Come in and enjoy
Tap & Trotter:
Your premium neighborhood store located in the heart of South Lake Union
Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute
Come in and enjoy!
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Located on the shores of South Lake Union, guests enjoy waterfront dining with stunning views of Lake Union, Gasworks Park and Queen Anne while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list.