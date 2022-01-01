Go
Toast

Tapster

Come in and enjoy!

1011 Valley Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1011 Valley Street

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cask & Trotter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Tap & Trotter:

No reviews yet

Your premium neighborhood store located in the heart of South Lake Union

Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

No reviews yet

Located on the shores of South Lake Union, guests enjoy waterfront dining with stunning views of Lake Union, Gasworks Park and Queen Anne while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston