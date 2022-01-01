Go
Tarantino's Restaurant image

Tarantino's Restaurant

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1112 W Armitage

Chicago, IL 60614

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Ceasar Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Garlic Bread$5.00
Fusilli$25.00
sausage, spicy tomato cream
Farfalle$24.00
smoked chicken, tomato, spinach, garlic, olive oil
Arugula Salad$14.00
risotto balls, parmesan
Burrata$15.00
arugula, prosciutto di parma, balsamic vinaigrette
Pappardelle$25.00
bolognese
Rigatoni$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
Pasta with Sauce$15.00
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

1112 W Armitage, Chicago IL 60614

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pequod's Pizza

No reviews yet

Online Ordering available through our website or at
https://order.pequodspizza.com/

Local Option

No reviews yet

OVERLORDS OF THE UNDERWORLD

Sweet Mandy B's

No reviews yet

Old-Fashioned American Desserts

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Tarantino's Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston