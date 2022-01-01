Tavern at White Stag Farm
We offer Fine dining in a friendly atmosphere.
12695 W State Road 77
Location
12695 W State Road 77
Hayward WI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Powell's on Round Lake
Enjoy the view of beautiful Round Lake while enjoying a high quality meal in a fun atmosphere for all ages!
McCormick House
Come in and enjoy!
JB's Moose Lake Shack
Bar and restaurant with musical entertainment events.
Shady Nook Resort
Come in and enjoy!