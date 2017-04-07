Tavern in the Green - 3422 W 95th St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3422 W 95th St, Evergreen Park IL 60805
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Unbeatable Eatables - 3208 W. 95th Street
4.7 • 17
3208 W. 95th Street Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurant
GG'Spot Bar and Grill Ltd - 9600 S. Pulaski Rd.
No Reviews
9600 S. Pulaski Rd. Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurant