Temptations Cafe

There is a huge difference between fresh and pre-made. It's about quality. It's about flavor. It's about freshness. At Temptations, we know fresh just tastes better. From world-class coffees and teas to panini and homemade soups, our family takes pride in serving only the best. Join us for a relaxing breakfast, lunch, dinner or for a quick bite.

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

1350 Beacon Street • $

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

West Coast BLT$9.95
Chorizo And Egg$7.75
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Cubano$10.45
Southwestern Turkey$11.25
Latté$4.75
Pesto Chicken$10.45
Pepperjack Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Iced Tea
Iced Latté$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1350 Beacon Street

Brookline MA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

