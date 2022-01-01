Go
Toast

Terlingua

Hours of Operation:
Market: Wednesday-Sunday 12-8pM
Lunch Service: Wednesday-Sunday 12-4PM
Dinner Service: Wednesday-Sunday 4-8PM
Call now to reserve a table on our heated deck! 207-956-7573

SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

40 washington avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (768 reviews)

Popular Items

TOSTADA SALAD$17.00
blue corn tostada/seasoned black beans/grilled corn/cotija/avocado/leafy greens/radish/candied seeds/house vinaigrette
FISH$17.00
crispy fried haddock/cabbage/crema & sriracha/cilantro/flour tortillas
Fried Cauliflower$12.00
Guacamole and Chips$11.00
SIDE OF CORNBREAD$3.00
Queso and Chips$10.00
TAQUITOS$13.00
adobo chicken/fresno/chihuahua cheese/avocado crema/corn salsa/local corn tortillas
CAN NOT BE MADE DAIRY FREE
BRISKET$18.00
avocado salsa/vidalia onions/queso chihuahua/cilantro
CARNITAS$16.00
smoked & chopped/flour tortillas/cotija/onions/spicy taco sauce/cilantro
CHICKEN$15.00
corn tortillas, queso, chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

40 washington avenue

Portland ME

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Evo Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Maine food, bold flavors.
Evo sources local fish, meats and vegetables from our neighborhood fish mongers and farmers and prepares the best seasonal ingredients with the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Enjoy some of your favorite foods prepared in new and exciting ways!

Amato's

No reviews yet

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

Portland Lobster Company

No reviews yet

No Maine restaurant roundup would be complete without a lobster shack. There is no shortage of the red crustaceans in Portland, but not all lobster rolls are created equal: Many have more mayo than meat, unless you're at Portland Lobster Company (pictured, above right). This laid-back eatery, found on the dock near Commercial Street, is a quintessential example of the genre: All ordering is done at the cashier, and there is seating both indoors and at outdoor picnic tables shaded by red umbrellas. Regardless of where you settle, you will find yourself holding onto the plastic lobster buzzer for dear life as you await your order. Non-lobster items like fried clams and the crab and avocado wrap are worth tasting, but why not start with a roll? The fresh lobster meat has a slight buttery glaze and is nestled into a toasted and buttered bun. The accompanying fries are crispy and just too delicious to pass up, and the coleslaw is dressed with the ideal amount of poppy seed vinaigrette.

The Holy Donut

No reviews yet

Handmade Maine Potato Donuts

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston