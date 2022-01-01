The Avenue Coffee & Cafe

Jasmine tea is the most popular flower-scented tea in East Asia. Its enchanting, unforgettable aroma is created through an artisanal method of tea scenting that dates back more than 800 years. Jasmine blossoms are gathered during midsummer evenings and spread amongst tea leaves over several successive nights. Because dried tea leaves are hygroscopic, they readily absorb floral essences like jasmine. Our Jasmine Green features a base tea grown by our partners at the Xuan En Yisheng Tea Cooperative, which is prized for its high mountain character and elegant sweetness. Refreshingly fragrant, jasmine has been regarded as the perfect digestif tea for centuries.

