The Avenue Coffee & Cafe

SANDWICHES

1226 Port Neches Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)

Popular Items

Cookies & Cream Cookie$1.50
Loaded with chocolate chips, white chocolate chips and crushed Oreos
LG TWILIGHT - 24OZ$6.00
LG FLOWER POWER (24oz)$6.00
AVENUE 4" STICKERS$1.00
Almond Sugar Cookie$1.50
Soft almond sugar cookie dipped in a almond glaze
MD TWILIGHT - 20OZ$5.50
SM TWILIGHT - 16OZ$5.00
Lotus Energy Drink flavored with blackberry, blueberry and pomegranate. Garnished with blueberry & blackberry.
Lotus Energy Drinks are made from cascara (coffee fruit), green coffee beans, and pure cane sugar
MD FLOWER POWER (20oz)$5.50
SM JASMINE GREEN TEA - 12OZ$3.20
Jasmine tea is the most popular flower-scented tea in East Asia. Its enchanting, unforgettable aroma is created through an artisanal method of tea scenting that dates back more than 800 years. Jasmine blossoms are gathered during midsummer evenings and spread amongst tea leaves over several successive nights. Because dried tea leaves are hygroscopic, they readily absorb floral essences like jasmine. Our Jasmine Green features a base tea grown by our partners at the Xuan En Yisheng Tea Cooperative, which is prized for its high mountain character and elegant sweetness. Refreshingly fragrant, jasmine has been regarded as the perfect digestif tea for centuries.
Molasses Gingersnap$1.50
Soft Molasses cookie with a spiced snap.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1226 Port Neches Ave

Port Neches TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

