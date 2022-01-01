Go
The Brothers Three

For hungry people!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1302 Marinette Avenue • $

Avg 4 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

12 Chicken Wings$9.89
Wing Special$0.60
Floured Nachos$4.99
6” Mini Pizza$4.74
Breaded Cheese Curds$6.79
15” Large Pizza$17.12
15"Brothers Three Deluxe$25.85
13” Medium Pizza$13.10
Breadsticks$5.49
10” Small Pizza$8.42
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1302 Marinette Avenue

Marinette WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

