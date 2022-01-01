Go
Toast

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St
New York, NY 10014
212-219-3434

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

581 Hudson St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Golden Elixir$5.00
Lemon*
Ginger*
Honey*
Yuzu*
Echinecea tincture*
Water*
Surfer's Breakfast$16.00
Cauliflower Rice /Black beans/Guacamole /cheddar cheese/impossible sausage/scrambled eggs /chipotle (D) (S)
"B.L.A.T "$15.00
House baked sourdough/Adzuki bacon/rosemary mayo/stone ground mustard /avocado/roasted tomato/arugula (V)
Vegan Brownie$3.50
GF and vegan power bar with dried fruits, oats, and agave.
Allergens:
Sesame, almond, cashew, blueberries, gogi, sesame. coconut.
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
Croissant, Scrambled eggs, Chedder cheese, Marinated Kale, Harissa Aioli, Smashed Avocado. Contains dairy
Autumn Harvest Bowl$17.00
ROASTED SWEET POTATOES | TRI-COLOR QUINOA | BABY ARUGULA | WATERMELON RADISH | CRISPY CHICKPEAS | RAINBOW MICROGREENS | GINGER SOY DRESSING (V)(GF)
Artichoke Heart Quesadilla$16.00
Spinach dip, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, marinara salsa. Contains dairy.
Butcher's Pancakes$16.00
Rice flour pancakes, Almond milk, Whipped coconut cream, Berry sauce. GF. Contain nuts.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

581 Hudson St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stafili Wine Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

White Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

The White Horse Tavern is the second oldest continuously run tavern in New York City. Originally a longshoreman’s bar serving the men working the piers lining the Hudson river “The Horse” became popular with writers and artists in the early 1950’s. The most renowned being Dylan Thomas who found the tavern reminiscent of his favorite haunts in his home country of Wales. Kerouac and the Beat poets along with many other literary giants soon followed along with some of the most influential people in jazz and the newly burgeoning folk and rock music scene. The bar retains much of its original wood work and tin ceiling and is a landmarked site. We hope you enjoy your time here!

Creamline

No reviews yet

Farm-sourced American classics

Made In New York Pizza West Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston