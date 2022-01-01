Go
Toast

The Buttery Biscuit

Come in and enjoy!

715 West Southern Ave

No reviews yet

Location

715 West Southern Ave

South Williamsport PA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mountaineer Lounge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Long Island Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Windows on 4th

No reviews yet

Featuring a well balanced menu of comfort classics with an eclectic, modern twist

505

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston