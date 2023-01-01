Go
A map showing the location of The Colts Neck Pub - 270 Route 34View gallery

The Colts Neck Pub - 270 Route 34

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

270 Route 34

Colts Neck, NJ 07727

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

270 Route 34, Colts Neck NJ 07727

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pancho - Colts Neck
orange starNo Reviews
340 Route 34 Colts Neck, NJ 07722
View restaurantnext
Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls
orange star4.2 • 938
1202 Sycamore Ave Tinton Falls, NJ 07724
View restaurantnext
Rosa's Kitchen - 5015 NJ-34, Wall Township, NJ 07727
orange starNo Reviews
5015 Hwy. 33 Wall, NJ 07727
View restaurantnext
Frankie Feds - 831 NJ 33
orange starNo Reviews
831 NJ 33 Freehold, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
La Rosa Grill - Marlboro
orange starNo Reviews
455 County Rd Marlboro Township, NJ 07746
View restaurantnext
Fireside Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
133 South Main Street Marlboro, NJ 07746
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Colts Neck

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Freehold

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Colts Neck Pub - 270 Route 34

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston