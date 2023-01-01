Go
Main picView gallery

The County Seat

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

107 South Trinity Street

Decatur, TX 76234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

107 South Trinity Street, Decatur TX 76234

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carniceria Las Delicias #2 - 1100 W Business 380 unit c
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W Business 380 unit c Decatur, TX 76234
View restaurantnext
Five Boys Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1114 Halsell St Bridgeport, TX 76426
View restaurantnext
Over The Top - 7629 FM 51
orange starNo Reviews
7629 FM 51 Decatur, TX 76234
View restaurantnext
Senshi Grill & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
101 East 1st St Springtown, TX 76082
View restaurantnext
Smoke & Fire
orange starNo Reviews
115 West Lake Street Krum, TX 76249
View restaurantnext
Eagle's Point West Bay - EP West Bay
orange starNo Reviews
6935 Liberty School Tap Rd, Azle, TX 76020
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Decatur

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The County Seat

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston