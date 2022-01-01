Over The Top - 7629 FM 51
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
7629 FM 51, Decatur TX 76234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carniceria Las Delicias #2 - 1100 W Business 380 unit c
No Reviews
1100 W Business 380 unit c Decatur, TX 76234
View restaurant
Osteria il Muro - 311 West Congress Street
No Reviews
311 West Congress Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurant