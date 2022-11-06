Carniceria Las Delicias #2 1100 W Business 380 unit c
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We have the best meats in town and some amazing Mexican food!
Location
1100 W Business 380 unit c, Decatur, TX 76234
