  Decatur
  Carniceria Las Delicias #2
Carniceria Las Delicias #2

1100 W Business 380 unit c

Decatur, TX 76234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST PLATE

$7.99

CHILAQUILES

$7.99

2 EGGS WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS IN RED OR GREEN SAUSE, CHEESE, BEANS AND TORTILLAS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$7.99

2 EGGS IN RANCHERO SAUCE REFRIED BEANS AND TORTILLAS

MACHACADO

$7.99

2 EGGS MIXED WITH BARBACOA, BEANS AND TORTILLAS

LUNCH-DINNER

BISTEC PICADO

$9.99

RICE AND BEANS

BURRITO

$5.99+

ANY MEAN WITH BEANS AND PICO DE GALLO

CALDO DE REZ

$12.99

RICE, LIMES AND TORTILLAS

CAMARONES

$12.99+

RICE AND SALAD

POBLANO

$11.99

RICE AND SALAD

CHILE REYENO

$9.99

CHICKEN, BEEF OR CHEESE WITH RICE AND BEANS

COCKTEL

$9.99+

COCKTAIL JUICE PICO DE GALLO AND AVOCADO

COSTILLAS DE PUERCO

$8.99

ENCHILADAS

$6.99+

RICE AND BEANS

FAJITAS

$11.99+

CHICKEN OR BEEF RICE AND BEANS

FILETE

$12.99+

WITH RICE AND SALAD OR FRENCH FRIES

FLAUTAS

$9.99

CHICKEN OR BEEF WITH RICE SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE

GORDITAS

$9.99

RICE AND BEANS

LUNCH PLATE

$9.99

BARBACOA WITH RICE BEANS PICO DE GALLO AND TORTILLAS

MENUDO

$13.99

MOJARRA

$12.99

RICE WITH SALAD OR FRENCH FRIES

PARRILLADA

$14.99+

BEEF AND CHICKEN FAJITAS, SHORT RIBS, SHRIMP, RICE AND BEANS WITH TORTILLAS

QUESADILLA

$8.99

CHICKEN BEEF OR CHEESE WITH GUACAMOLE AND SOUR CREAM

RIBEYE

$16.99

WITH RICE AND SALAD OF FRENCH FRIES

STEAK RANCHERO

$9.99

RICE AND BEANS

T-BONE STEAK

$16.99

WITH RICE AND SALAD OF FRENCH FRIES

TABLITAS

$11.99

RICE AND BEANS

TACO PLATE

$8.99+

TOSTADAS

$3.99

BEANS ANY MEAT WITH LETTUCE PICO DE GALLO AND CHEESE

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURRITO

$4.99

ANY MEAT WITH BEANS AND CHEESE

KIDS QUESADILLA

$4.99

CHICKEN BEEF OR CHEESE WITH FRENCH FRIES

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$4.99

WITH FRENCH FRIES

KIDS ENCHILADA

$4.99

1 ENCHILADA WITH RICE AND BEANS

TACOS

TACO

$1.99+

ONIONS CILANTRO AND HOT SAUSE

TORTA

TORTAS

$6.99

BEANS ANY MEAT LETTUCE PICO DE GALLO AND GUACALOME

SIDES

1 CHILE REYENO

$3.99

1 CHILE TOREADO

$0.79

1 EGG

$1.49

1 ENCHILADA

$1.99

1 FLAUTA

$1.99

1 PANCAKE

$2.49

1 TABLITA

$1.99

SIDE AVOCADO SLICES

$1.99

SIDE FRIJOLES

$1.49

SIDE CHEESE

$1.29

CORN TORTILLA (4)

$0.99

FLOUR TORTILLA (3)

$0.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.79

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.99

SIDE CILANTRO

$0.49

SIDE LIMON

$0.75

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.99

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE BUTTER

$0.79

SIDE PAPAS

$1.99

SIDE DE PAN

$0.99

SIDE GORDITA

$3.99

SIDE ARROZ

$1.49

SIDE RICE AND BEANS

$2.99

SALAD

$3.99

SIDE AL PASTOR

$2.49

SIDE ASADA

$2.99

SIDE BACON

$2.99

SIDE BARBACOA

$2.99

SIDE CAMARON (3)

$3.29

SIDE CAMARON (6)

$5.49

SIDE CARNITAS

$2.99

SIDE CHICHARRON

$2.49

SIDE CHORIZO

$2.49

SIDE FAJITA REZ

$3.29

SIDE LENGUA

$4.29

SIDE POLLO

$1.99

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.49

SIDE MACHACADO

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We have the best meats in town and some amazing Mexican food!

1100 W Business 380 unit c, Decatur, TX 76234

