The Freehouse
From breakfast to beer, The Freehouse features an onsite brewery, handcrafted cocktail bar and a restaurant menu that ranges from fresh Chicken Wings to our perfectly executed Rotisserie Chicken. Raise your glass and enjoy a little taste of freedom with us here at Freehouse.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
701 N Washington Ave #101 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
701 N Washington Ave #101
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bar La Grassa
Bar La Grassa is a casual, neighborhood-style restaurant featuring a combination of fresh pasta and dry pasta. The menu also includes a wide selection of antipasti, bruschetta and secondi meant for sharing, along with a full bar. Takeout hours are Tuesday-Thursday 5-8, Friday-Saturday 5-9
The Fabled Rooster
Come in and enjoy!
Borough and Parlour
Come in and enjoy!!
The Fabled Rooster - OLD ACCOUNT
Come in and enjoy!