The Freehouse

From breakfast to beer, The Freehouse features an onsite brewery, handcrafted cocktail bar and a restaurant menu that ranges from fresh Chicken Wings to our perfectly executed Rotisserie Chicken. Raise your glass and enjoy a little taste of freedom with us here at Freehouse.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

701 N Washington Ave #101 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$15.95
herbs, garlic, asian buffalo sauce, sesame seeds, ranch
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
house made nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Blue Plate Deluxe Burger$15.95
beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce
Roto-Bird Baguette$17.95
pulled rotisserie chicken, basil mayo, monterey jack, arugula, baguette
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.50
buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded to order, cajun spices, house-made restaurant ranch
Breakfast Bowl$13.50
brown rice, pinto beans, avocado, poached egg, spinach, charred corn, salsa roja,
sunflower seeds, queso fresco (riced cauliflower substitute available)
Baja Bowl$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
BLT-A$13.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil mayonnaise, toasted multigrain bread
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice.
Honey Lime Chicken Salad$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

701 N Washington Ave #101

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

