The Hourly Oyster

The Hourly Oyster House is a vibrant and welcoming neighborhood outpost in the heart of Harvard Square, where guests can enjoy thoughtfully sourced and playfully prepared seafood and oysters from New England and beyond, as well as a carefully crafted selection of signature cocktails, beer and wine.

15 Dunster Street

Popular Items

Double Smash Burger$15.00
American Cheese, Special Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Potato Roll
Jumbo Shrimp$3.50
House Cocktail Sauce
Fish & Chips$22.00
Frites, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
Dozen Oysters$33.00
Rosé Mignonette, House Cocktail Sauce, Lemon
Shirley Temple$3.00
Icelandic Cod$27.00
Brussels Sprouts, Smoked Bacon, Brown Butter Honeynut Squash
Grilled Salmon$27.00
lentils, parsnip puree, apple & fennel slaw, \t\tpomegranate molasses
Lobster Roll$34.00
Aioli, Griddled Roll, Chives
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$12.00
mango curtido, avocado crema, pickled onion
Clam Chowder$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
15 Dunster Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
