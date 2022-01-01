Go
The Lucky Well

The Lucky Well serves #Ribs, #FriedChickenSandwiches, and so much more!

990 Spring Garden Street

Popular Items

Sesame Ginger Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Smoked then braised in our house Sesame Ginger Sauce finished with Toasted Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onions and Scallion.
Mac & Cheese
Memphis Mustard Slaw
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked over White Oak, St. Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs
Tater Tots$6.00
Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots
Cornbread$6.00
Pork & Miso Collard Greens
BBQ Beans
Location

990 Spring Garden Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
