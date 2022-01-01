Go
The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

1000 Kamehameha Highway • $

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)

Popular Items

The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^$8.00
Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
The Times ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
Insalata Italian ^$8.00
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.
The Press Cheese ^$9.00
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 Kamehameha Highway

Pearl City HI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
