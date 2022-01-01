Go
The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge

Specializing in comfort foods, The Pub serves a delicious menu of sandwiches flatbreads, appetizers, and local beers on tap. Get your caffeine fix at The Coffee Shop, serving high-quality Dark Canyon Coffee and your favorite espresso drinks, cappuccino, latte, frappe, and chai teas.





Popular Items

Cobb Salad$14.49
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, and Hard Boiled Eggs.
Pub Pretzels$9.49
Soft Warm Pretzel Sticks Served with our Queso and Special Mustard
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Large Flour Tortilla with Seasoned Chicken & Cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Pico.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$11.49
A Customer Favorite. Slow Cooked Beef Brisket Slathered in BBQ Sauce topped with Caramelized Onions and a Slice of Swiss Cheese.
Create Your Own Pizza$12.99
Make Your own Masterpiece
Chicken Club Sandwich$11.49
All Natural Chicken Breast Sandwich topped with Bacon and Pepperjack Cheese. Served on a Ciabatta Bun with a Garlic Aioli.
Chicken Tenders$12.49
Lightly Breaded and Seasoned Chicken Tenderloin Strips.
Nachos$11.49
House Made Tortilla Chips with Warm Queso, Heaped with Seasoned Chicken, Sour Cream and Pico
Chicken Wings$10.99
6 Wings in your Choice of Sauce
All American Burger$10.99
Classic Angus Beef Patty served on a Pub Bun
Location

434 Old Hill City Rd

Keystone SD

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
