The Rustic

1375 State Rd 45

Popular Items

# 1$7.59
Double Bacon Cheese Burger MEAL$9.99
Kiddie Noodles & Alferdo w/ Bread Stix$6.00
8oz Ribeye$19.99
Grilled Tenderloin MEAL$8.49
1 Egg$1.19
Kiddie Cheeseburger$6.45
12oz Ribeye$23.99
Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Chicken Tenders (4)$10.99
Location

1375 State Rd 45

Rockport IN

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
