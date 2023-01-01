GOODWOOD MENU

Starters

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

$5.99

french fries, beer cheese, bacon, ranch

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.79

Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.79

beer battered cauliflower tossed in Buffalo Sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled celery, ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.99

panko breadcrumbs, goat cheese, charred scallion aioli

Goodwood Totchos

Goodwood Totchos

$15.49

Louisville Lager beer cheese, peppers, onions, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, topped with ranch. Choose brisket, pork or bourbon barrel stout chili.

Jumbo Wings

served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.
Six Wings

Six Wings

$11.49

Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.

Ten Wings

Ten Wings

$16.99

Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.

Twenty Wings

Twenty Wings

$29.99

Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.

Forty Wings

Forty Wings

$55.99

Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Goodwood hot sauces onside.

Salads + Soup

Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili

Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili

$7.99

shredded cheddar, diced red onions, sweet cornbread

Bourbon Barrel Stout Chili WITH GRILLED CHEESE

$11.99
Grilled Kale Caesar

Grilled Kale Caesar

$11.49+

shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar

Chicken Chopped Salad

Chicken Chopped Salad

$15.49

mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, potato sticks, cheddar cheese

Main Street House Salad

Main Street House Salad

$10.99+

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar, potato sticks

Steak + Frites

Steak + Frites

$16.99

new york strip, mixed greens, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, potato sticks, steak sauce vinaigrette

Strawberry Kale Salad

Strawberry Kale Salad

$12.99+

grilled kale, fresh strawberries, chopped bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Mains

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$17.99

dirty rice, spicy braised collards

Bourbon Brined Pork Chop

Bourbon Brined Pork Chop

$22.79

10oz. Bourbon brined pork chop, charred marshmallow sweet mash, warm spices, maple thyme glaze, cornbread walnut crunch

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$22.49

asparagus, dirty rice

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$18.99

crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$18.99

hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of sauce

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Goodwood beer battered cod, tartar sauce, slaw garnish, house seasoned french fries

New York Strip

New York Strip

$26.99

12oz. new york strip, cajun butter, steamed broccoli

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.49+

shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, spicy ranch

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$11.49+

shredded cabbage, pickled jalapenos, spicy ranch

Burgers + HandHelds

with house seasoned chips, fries or tots
Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$13.99

grilled chicken, Goodwood Mild Sauce, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a spinach tortilla wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.99

shredded lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, potato sticks and shredded cheddar in a spinach tortilla wrap

Dirtie Birdie Wrap

Dirtie Birdie Wrap

$13.99

blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch and shredded cheddar in a spinach tortilla wrap

Bougie BLT

Bougie BLT

$15.99

pimento cheese, tomato, bacon jam, bacon, lettuce on parmesan crusted Texas Toast

Brisket Reuben

Brisket Reuben

$16.49

beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

fried chicken, Goodwood Mild Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a brioche bun

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.99

Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, choice of cheese, IPA beer mustard, charred scallion aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side. Choose One: Cheddar, American, Swiss or Pimento (Beer Cheese +1.99 )

Drunken Chicken

Drunken Chicken

$15.49

Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.

Drunken Pig

Drunken Pig

$17.49

Served on a brioche bun with burger patty, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.

Goodwood Burger

Goodwood Burger

$16.49

Served on brioche bun with (2) 4oz certified angus beef patties, fried pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.

Goodwood Porker

Goodwood Porker

$15.79

Served on a brioche bun with smoked pulled pork, Goodwood BBQ sauce, pickled onions and pickles, with slaw garnish.

Mac 'N Cheese Melt

Mac 'N Cheese Melt

$15.49

The ultimate grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese and house seasoned chips on parmesan crusted Texas toast.

Oh My Cod

Oh My Cod

$15.49

Beer battered cod, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, pickled red onion, served on a brioche bun

The Grazer (Veggie)

The Grazer (Veggie)

$14.99

Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side. Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American, Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )

Waylon Burger

Waylon Burger

$17.99

Beer braised brisket topped burger, Goodwood BBQ sauce, crispy onions, swiss cheese served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.

Sides

SMALL KALE CAESAR SALAD

SMALL KALE CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

grilled kale, shaved pecorino romano, cornbread croutons, Caesar

SMALL MAIN STREET SALAD

SMALL MAIN STREET SALAD

$6.99

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar, potato sticks

SMALL STRAWBERRY KALE SALAD

SMALL STRAWBERRY KALE SALAD

$6.99

grilled kale, fresh strawberries, chopped bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Beer Mac 'N Cheese

Beer Mac 'N Cheese

$6.99

Louisville Lager beer cheese, garlic, potato chip crunch

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99

Cornbread (1)

$2.00

sweet cornbread served warm

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$4.99

celery, onion, green bell pepper, cajun butter

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Fresh orange slices

Goodwood Taters

Goodwood Taters

$4.99

French fries, chips or tater tots with your choice of seasoning.

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$6.99

Garlic oil, salt and pepper

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$6.99

bacon, garlic, red onion

Spicy Braised Collards

Spicy Braised Collards

$6.99

garlic oil, salt and pepper

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

seasoned with butter and salt

Sweet Potato Mash

Sweet Potato Mash

$6.99

charred marshmallow, cornbread walnut crunch

Extras

$Add Bacon + Cheddar Cheese

$2.99

$Add Cajun Seasoning

$1.00

$Add Chili + Beer Cheese

$3.99

$Add Chili + Cheddar Cheese

$2.99

$Add Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

$Add Truffle Seasoning

$2.00

A La Carte 3oz. Brisket

$5.00

A La Carte 5oz. Cod

$10.99

A La Carte 5oz. Pulled Pork

$9.00

A La Carte 6oz. Brisket

$10.00

A La Carte 6oz. Steak Tips

$14.99

A La Carte 8oz. Salmon

$13.99Out of stock

A La Carte Black Bean Patty

$5.00

A La Carte Burger Patty

$5.00

A La Carte Chicken Tender

$3.00

A La Carte Waffle

$7.00

A1 Vinaigrette Dressing- 2oz

American Cheese- 2

$1.00

Bacon Jam- 2oz

$0.50

Bacon Slices- 2

$2.00

Balsamic Dressing- 2oz

Beer Cheese- 2oz

$2.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles- 4oz

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing- 2oz

Bourbon Caramel Sauce- 2oz

$0.50

Bun

$0.50

Caesar Dressing- 2oz

Cajun Butter- 2oz

$1.49

Charred Scallion Aioli- 2oz

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese- 4oz.

$1.00

Chipotle Syrup- 2oz

$1.00

Crispy Onions- 4oz

$1.00

Cucumbers- 4oz

Eggs Side (2)

$3.00

Extra Celery-6

$1.00

Extra Croutons- 4oz.

$0.50

Extreme Stout- 2oz

Fried Jalapenos- 2oz

$0.50

Goat Cheese- 4oz

$1.00

Grilled Onions- 4oz

$1.00

Honey Butter- 2oz

$1.49

Honey Mustard Dressing- 2oz

Hot Buffalo- 2oz

IPA Beer Mustard- 2oz

$0.50

Jalapenos- 2oz

$0.25

Louisville Lager Glaze- 2oz

$0.25

Maple Syrup- 2oz

Mayo- 2oz

Medium Chipotle Garlic- 2oz

Mild Buffalo- 2oz

Parmesan Cheese- 2oz

$0.50

Pickled Celery- 4oz

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos- 2oz.

$0.50

Pickled Red Onion- 4oz

$1.00

Pickles- 4oz.

Pimento Cheese- 2oz

$2.00

Pimento Cheese- 4oz.

$3.00

Potato Sticks- 4oz

$0.50

Ranch Dressing- 2oz

Ranch Dressing- 4oz

Red Onion- 4oz

Spicy Mango Habanero- 2oz

Spicy Ranch Dressing- 2oz

Strawberries- 4oz

$2.00

Swiss Cheese- 2

$1.00

Tarter Sauce- 2oz

$0.50

Texas Toast (1)- Parmesan Crusted

$1.50

Texas Toast (1)- Toasted

$0.50

Walnut Brown BBQ- 2oz

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.49

Grilled hamburger with American cheese. Served with one side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with one side.

Kids Fish + Chips

Kids Fish + Chips

$8.99

Beer battered cod, tartar sauce. Served with one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Texas toast with American cheese. Served with one side.

Kids Grilled Tenders

Kids Grilled Tenders

$8.49

Grilled chicken tenders. Served with one side.

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$7.99

Beer cheese macaroni and cheese. Served with one side.

Kid Waffle

Kid Waffle

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Club Soda

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Ginger Beer

$3.29

Grapefruit Juice

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Red Bull

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.29

Starry

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Water

Desserts

Add Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

$9.99

molten chocolate chip cookie, served warm with vanilla ice cream

Goodwood Cheesecake

Goodwood Cheesecake

$8.79
Sweet Potato Beignets

Sweet Potato Beignets

$10.49

honey butter, powdered sugar, bourbon caramel sauce

LUNCH SPECIALS 11-3PM

Lunch Specials

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.49

Includes one side and non-alcoholic beverage; chicken tenders with choice of Goodwood BBQ, hot sauce, honey mustard or ranch

Chickadee Sandwich

Chickadee Sandwich

$11.49

Includes one side and non-alcoholic beverage; grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, brioche bun

All American Burger

All American Burger

$11.49

Includes one side and non-alcoholic beverage; 4oz certified angus beef, choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, pickle, onion, brioche bun