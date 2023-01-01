Goodwood 106 Owensboro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located across from Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro, Goodwood Owensboro is your spot for burgers, brunch and brews! We offer a traditional, southern menu with favorites such as our Buffalo Cauliflower, Chicken and Waffles and Fried Green Tomatoes. Find beer-infused house made sauces, burgers too big for your mouth and a bar that features sixteen beer taps (and over thirty bourbons) in a lively, family-friendly atmosphere.
Location
101 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301
Gallery