The Wheel Apizza Pub

390 Lincoln St

Your Dream$16.00
Pick from the items we have used in the pizzas above and create your dream pie. Please don't over do it.
Cheese Pie$15.00
Arugula Beet Salad
Arugula, beets, oranges, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds & apple cider vinaigrette. Dressing Ingredients: Apple Cider Vinegar,
Honey, Dijon Mustard, Dried Thyme, Ground White Peppercorns, Blended Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt
Ranch$0.50
Caesar
kale tossed in house caesar with croutons and parmesan. Dressing Ingredients: Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Worcestershire, Fresh Garlic, Roasted Garlic, Anchovy Fillets, Dijon Mustard, Grated Parmesan, Whole Egg, Egg Yolks
Potato & Pesto$22.00
olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, potato, pesto, rosemary & pecorino
Margherita$16.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil
Pepperoni Pie$18.00
red sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
Mar-ee-O-tah$22.00
red sauce, smoked chicken, charred pineapple, pickled jalapeño, mozzerella & basil
Longbridge Hacker$22.00
red sauce, soppressata, sausage, mushroom mozzarella & oregano
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

390 Lincoln St

Eugene OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
