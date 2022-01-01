Go
The Bunker

Casual eatery offering delicious bites!

7665 Ohio 339

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Triple Decker BLT$8.99
The Bunker Burger$9.99
House Chips$2.99
The Bunkers Dirty Water Dog$2.00
We took a lesson from those famous New York hot dog vendors and cook our hot dogs in a savory, seasoned liquid AKA “Dirty Water”!
Greek Salad$8.99
mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, manzanilla olives
Can of soda$1.00
Chicken Salad Croissant$6.99
The Bunker Club$9.99
Cheeseburger$8.99
1/3 lb cheeseburger with your choice of toppings on a brioche bun
The Bunker Potato Soup$4.25
Location

7665 Ohio 339

Vincent OH

SundayClosed
Monday9:50 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:50 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:50 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:50 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:50 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

