Go
Toast

The Happy Mixer Bakery

100% Gluten Free Bakery serving all of the classics of a traditional old-fashioned bakery! We have everything from donuts, breads, and bagels, to custom birthday and wedding cakes!

12 Summit Square

No reviews yet

Location

12 Summit Square

Langhorne PA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hi Tea Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Newtown Bagel Company

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!

Triple Sun Spirits Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Solstice at Home

No reviews yet

Solstice is a modern-American restaurant seasonally-focused and ingredient-driven. We feature fresh, craveable food paired with elevated service in a friendly and approachable environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston