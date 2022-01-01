The Happy Mixer Bakery
100% Gluten Free Bakery serving all of the classics of a traditional old-fashioned bakery! We have everything from donuts, breads, and bagels, to custom birthday and wedding cakes!
12 Summit Square
Location
Langhorne PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
