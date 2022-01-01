The Hart and The Hunter
Palihotel Seattle is home to The Hart and The Hunter, our laid-back Americana diner featuring elevated diner classics and easygoing cocktails. Established in Los Angeles in 2012, this family-friendly and cheerful Pike market adjacent neighborhood spot offers crave-worthy dishes such as Smoked Corned Beef Hash, Griddled Sandwiches, Pie à la Mode, Savory or Sweet Waffles, and other delights! Cocktails range from seasonal specialties to the classics done right.
107 Pine Street
Popular Items
Location
107 Pine Street
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Serious Pie - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!!!
The Moore Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
Noi Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
BB's Teriyaki Grill
A Fresh Take on Teriyaki