Palihotel Seattle is home to The Hart and The Hunter, our laid-back Americana diner featuring elevated diner classics and easygoing cocktails. Established in Los Angeles in 2012, this family-friendly and cheerful Pike market adjacent neighborhood spot offers crave-worthy dishes such as Smoked Corned Beef Hash, Griddled Sandwiches, Pie à la Mode, Savory or Sweet Waffles, and other delights! Cocktails range from seasonal specialties to the classics done right.



107 Pine Street