The Hart and The Hunter

Palihotel Seattle is home to The Hart and The Hunter, our laid-back Americana diner featuring elevated diner classics and easygoing cocktails. Established in Los Angeles in 2012, this family-friendly and cheerful Pike market adjacent neighborhood spot offers crave-worthy dishes such as Smoked Corned Beef Hash, Griddled Sandwiches, Pie à la Mode, Savory or Sweet Waffles, and other delights! Cocktails range from seasonal specialties to the classics done right.

107 Pine Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Paliclub$16.00
turkey, tomato, bacon, mayo
Turkey Melt$15.00
beechers flagship, tomato, honey dijon
Rosenberg Burger$18.00
melted brie, poached pears, arugula, mayo
Grilled Cheese$14.00
tillamook cheddar, beechers flagship
Banana Pancakes$14.00
strawberry jam, maple syrup, berries
Garibaldi Burger$18.00
bacon, tillamook cheddar, lettuce, pickled onions, burger sauce
Biscuits and Gravy$14.00
butter biscuits, house gravy, two eggs
Shoreview Burger$17.00
sauteed mushrooms, beechers flagship, fried shllots, mayo
Smoked Corned Beef Hash$16.00
poached egg, pickled veg, hollandaise, toast or biscuit
Palicobb Salad$17.00
chopped romaine, chicken, tillamook cheddar, avocado, boiled egg, shery vinaigrette
Location

107 Pine Street

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

