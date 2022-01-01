Go
Three Notch'd Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown directly across from Center in the Square, our Roanoke Brewpub serves a locally sourced, beer-infused menu, craft beer and soda, cider, wine, and signature cocktails.

24 Campbell Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.4 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

Whiskey River Burger$14.00
Locally sourced beef patty topped with house-made BBQ, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun
*Not Available for All in for $11*
Sliders$12.00
3, 2.5oz local beef sliders, with American cheese, ketchup, and pale ale pickle, served on a butter roll.
Parmesan Garlic Fries$10.00
Served with chipolte aioli
House Salad$9.00
tomatoes, croutons, pickled onions, goat cheese crumbles and lemon vinagrette
The Hill-Dilly$14.00
local beef patty, topped with spicy white cheddar pimento cheese and crispy fried pickles on a brioche bun
*Not Available for All in for $11*
Kids Sliders$6.00
2 - 1 1/2oz local beef sliders, with American cheese, and ketchup, on brioche buns served with your choice of fries, tots or applesauce
Sd Chipotle Aioli$0.50
Kid Tenders - Fried$6.00
two chicken fingers, fried fresh and served with your choice of fruit, fries or chips
1/2 Brussel Caesar$6.00
fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing
Brussel Caesar$10.00
fresh cut Brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

24 Campbell Ave SE

Roanoke VA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
